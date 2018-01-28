× Woman shot, injured on Milwaukee’s south side; believed to be during attempted armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Milwaukee’s south side Sunday morning, January 28th.

Police were called to the area of 7th Street and West Arthur Avenue just before 10:00 a.m.

Authorities say a 20-year-old woman was shot by an unknown man during what investigators believe was an attempted armed robbery. The suspect fled the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her serious injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the suspect.