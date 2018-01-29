Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A brand new business is ready to blow you away in the Third Ward. The hottest hair trends of the season are available at Wisconsin's first Drybar.

About Drybar (website)

Named one of the top “100 Brilliant Ideas of 2010” by Entrepreneur Magazine and New York Magazine’s Boom Brands of 2013, Drybar is based on the simple concept of focusing on one thing and being the best at it: Blowouts. The idea was a natural one for curly haired founder Alli Webb, a longtime professional stylist, who constantly found herself overpaying for blowouts at traditional salons.

In addition to 70+ locations throughout the US and Canada, our growing product line (created specifically for the perfect blowout), is sold through our own shops, as well as Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta and Bloomingdale's.