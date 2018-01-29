Caught on camera: Suspect sought in robbery of Little Caesar’s Pizza in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in an armed robbery at Little Caesar’s Pizza near Oakland and Locust.

The suspect entered the store around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28, displayed a gun, stole cash from the register, and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a male, black, approximately 35-40 years-old, 5’11” tall, and 200 pounds, with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a green and white stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.