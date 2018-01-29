× City of Racine submits Foxconn-related plan to divert 7M gallons of water out of Lake Michigan each day

RACINE — To help fuel the Foxconn project, the City of Racine is looking to divert around seven million gallons of water out of Lake Michigan each day.

The city submitted an application with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to divert the water to the far southwest part of Mount Pleasant.

Its primary purpose will be to serve the planned Foxconn plant.

The DNR has 90 days to review the application and determine whether the plan will need approval from all eight states that border the Great Lakes.