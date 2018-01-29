Jurors selected in trial of Joseph Jakubowski; fugitive for 10 days, accused of stealing guns

ROCK COUNTY — A state trial is underway for a Wisconsin man already convicted in federal court of stealing weapons from a Janesville gun shop after sending a rambling anti-government manifesto to the White House.

14 jurors have been selected in Rock County for the trial of Joseph Jakubowski — and opening statements are set to being at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29. Two of the 14 jurors will serve as alternates.

Joseph Jakubowski is on trial in Rock County for burglary while arming himself, theft and possession of burglary tools, charges that carry a maximum 24½ years in prison upon conviction.

He was arrested on Apr. 14 after he stole a cache of firearms from a gun shop in Janesville and sent a rambling anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump. The theft from the gun store set off a 10-day manhunt.

Jakubowski was discovered camping on April 13th by retired school counselor Jeffrey Gorn in a remote wooded area of his property in rural western Wisconsin, some 130 miles (210 kilometers) from Janesville. Gorn talked to him before calling authorities.

Federal agents testified that five guns and a silencer found in his tent matched the weapons taken from the gun shop in Janesville.

Jakubowski confessed during his federal trial and was found guilty by a jury of stealing firearms and silencers from a federally licensed firearms dealer, and being a felon in possession of those firearms and silencers. He was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.