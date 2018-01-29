NBA: Khris Middleton named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 13: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots the ball over Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on December 13, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 15, the NBA announced on Monday, Jan. 29.
According to the Milwaukee Bucks, Middleton averaged 25.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from 3-point range from Jan. 22-28, helping the Bucks to a perfect 3-0 record. On the season, Middleton is averaging career-highs in points (20.4), rebounds (5.3) and assists (4.3) per game while shooting a career-high 46.8 percent from the field. In his sixth NBA season, Middleton is one of just four players in the Eastern Conference in 2017-18 averaging at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the season.