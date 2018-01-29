Report: Free-agent relief pitcher Matt Albers signs 2-year deal with Milwaukee Brewers

Posted 12:36 pm, January 29, 2018, by , Updated at 12:37PM, January 29, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 14: Matt Albers #43 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 14, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Washington shut out Cincinnati 5-0. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal is reporting that free-agent relief pitcher Matt Albers has signed a 2-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. It is a deal reportedly worth $5 million.

