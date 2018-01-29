The Instant Pot was like an instant hit, so what’s the big deal?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Maybe you got one for Christmas, but haven't taken it out of the box yet. Or maybe, you're have been cooking with it like crazy! We're talking about the Instant Pot. Heather Ferber with Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee to show us what it is, how to use it, and offer a simple recipe you can make using it.

Benefits of pressure cooking:

Can cook food fast

Preserves natural vitamins and minerals due to shorter cooking time

Redefines one pot meals

Eco friendly: It uses less energy and electricity than traditional cooking

Instant Pot Chicken Stew

Serves 2-3

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ onion, chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped

1 large carrot, peeled and chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

½ pounds small red or purple potatoes, halved

1 (14.5 ounce) can crushed tomatoes, with juice

1 cup northern white beans

1/4 cup chicken broth

3 chicken breasts

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon paprika

red pepper flakes, to taste

sea salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

1-2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh parsley or basil, chopped

Directions:

1. Preheat the Instant Pot on sauté function

2. Once hot, add oil, onions, celery, and carrots and stir. Cook for 5 mins until onion is translucent. Add garlic and cook for 1 more minute.

3. Add potatoes, tomatoes, beans, broth, chicken, oregano, paprika, and red pepper flakes. Add salt and pepper to taste and mix gently.

4. Select Manual and cook at high pressure for 8 minutes.

5. Once cooking is complete, use natural release (which takes about 10 minutes)

6. Remove the chicken breasts, shred into pieces and return to the pot. Add the vinegar and top with fresh parsley or basil when serving.