UWM Panthers fall to Illinois-Chicago 74-56

MILWAUKEE — Tarkus Ferguson had 19 points, Dikembe Dixson and Godwin Boahen scored 13 apiece, and Illinois-Chicago beat Milwaukee 74-56 on Monday night.

The Flames (12-11, 7-3 Horizon League) have won four in a row for the first time since the 2012-13 season and their four-game road win streak is UIC’s longest since winning six straight road games from Jan. 26 to March 9, 2004.

Boahen and Michael Diggins hit back-to-back 3s and Ferguson made four free throws during a 10-3 run that gave the Flames a 40-31 lead at the break. Brock Stull’s 3-pointer pulled Milwaukee (12-13, 5-7) within seven points with 15 minutes to play, but UIC scored the next 10 points to make it 55-38 two minutes later and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jeremiah Bell had 17 points and Bryce Nze scored 12 and tied a career-high with 12 rebounds for Milwaukee. The Panthers had their three-game win streak snapped.