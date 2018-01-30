Cake caper: If you attended a birthday party recently, you could help ID this suspect

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police need your help in a unique case.

They are looking to identify a suspect who apparently did not pay for a cake she ordered.

Police are asking that anyone who may have attended a birthday party recently to give them a call if you recognize the below suspect. You may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers.

If you can identify this suspect, you’re asked to please contact police at 262-884-0454 or you may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-636-9330.