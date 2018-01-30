× Former dean wants $800K from UW-Milwaukee

MADISON — A former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee business school dean wants the state Claims Board pay him nearly $800,000 because university officials broke employment promises.

According to board documents, Timothy Smunt alleges the school broke its promise to rely on a survey of business schools to establish his salary and set his pay too low. He also alleges he wasn’t nominated for a Wisconsin Distinguished Professorship for six months after he was promised a priority recommendation and he was never told his retirement contributions would be capped.

UW-Milwaukee officials counter the survey was only one data point in salary determinations, the school had to wait until a professorship position opened before nominating him and the state Department of Employee Trust Funds’ website notes the IRS caps retirement contributions.

The board will consider Smunt’s claim Feb. 7.