Last day to donate: Salvation Army of Milwaukee County needs $300K by Jan. 31

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County needs $300,000 by Jan. 31, or programs and services may be cut. Tuesday, Jan. 30 is the final day to donate towards the “Red Kettle Campaign.”

According to the Salvation Army, as of Jan. 30, donors have generously given $3.5 million. The goal is $3.8 million. Donations have been received from red kettles, mail-in donations, mail appeals, major gifts, online donations and special events. Eighty-seven cents of every dollar raised is used to support programs and services in Milwaukee County.

This would be the first time in 12 years that the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County hasn’t met the goal.

The final report will be coming out in the middle of February, which will include all of the mail appeal through Jan. 31st, officials said.

“If we do not reach our goal, we will have to make some very difficult decisions,” said Major Steven Merritt, divisional commander at The Salvation Army of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan. “Without proper funding, we will not be able to support all 80 programs and services we provide in Milwaukee County. That may mean cutting crucial people-helping programs.”

2017 was a unique year for fundraising, as thousands of donors also supported The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s fundraising efforts for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

“We raised $800,000 in Milwaukee County for national disasters last year,” Merritt said. “For disasters, we do not keep any money locally. One hundred percent of those donations go directly to the area in need.”

Money raised during the “Red Kettle Campaign”stays locally to help area men, women and children in Milwaukee County.



