Recognize him? Police seek suspect accused of loading cart at Pick 'n Save, fleeing without paying

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing baby formula, Red Bull and other items from the Pick ‘n Save store near 25th and Superior in Sheboygan.

It happened on Jan. 23 around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect, a white man, entered the store and loaded a shopping cart with 37 cans of baby formula, soda, Red Bull and other items. He then pushed the cart out the front door without paying, and fled after being confronted by an asset protection officer.

According to police, this suspect matches the description of the suspect accused of committing a similar crime in Fond du Lac in October 2017.

He might be driving a gold or tan four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.