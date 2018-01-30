‘This guy’s not stopping:’ Motorcycle spotted at Muskego tavern later involved in chase, crash on I-43

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGO -- A motorcyclist accused of driving drunk led police on a chase, and didn't even come close to hitting the speed limit. It ended in a crash on I-43, caught on camera.

Muskego police say Jerud Sagorac, 39, was swerving all over I-43 after taking the northbound on-ramp from Racine Ave. at around 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28.

"This guy is not stopping," a 911 caller said.

The witness began following Sagorac after initially spotting him near College and Preston, where the witness said Sagorac's first crash happened.

"He was actually pinned underneath his bike. I helped him pick it up," the witness said.

According to the criminal complaint, the witness called 911 after allegedly smelling alcohol on Sagorac's breath. Muskego police say Sagorac's bike was observed earlier that morning at a nearby tavern.

"He's turning right, heading towards the freeway. Caller states he's swerving all over the road," a dispatcher said.

Dashcam video shows Sagorac didn't pull over. A pursuit continued for six miles, with speeds varying between 50 and 70 miles-per-hour, but generally, the pursuit stayed 20 miles-per-hour under the speed limit.

Sagorac eventually lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier near the 108th St. overpass.

"Are you hurting anywhere?" an officer asked.

"Uhhh," Sagorac replied.

Police say Sagorac's leg was once again under the motorcycle but he was "conscious and responsive" despite having a "large abrasion" on his stomach and face.

A preliminary breath test came back at .179, and investigators say Sagorac declined to take a blood test at Froedtert Hospital, so police got a search warrant.

He's charged with failure to obey a traffic officer and OWI, second offense.

Calls and emails to his attorney Tuesday, Jan. 30 were not returned. He made his initial appearance in court in this case on Jan. 29. He pleaded not guilty, and cash bond was set at $1,500. A hearing was scheduled for Feb. 26.