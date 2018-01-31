24 guns taken from Rock, Dane County gun shops during 3 burglaries in 3 days

JANESVILLE — Authorities in Dane and Rock counties are investigating three separate burglaries at gun shops in three days.

The first happened Monday night, Jan. 29 at Armageddon Supplies in Janesville — the same gun shop burglarized by Joseph Jakubowski last April. Jakubowski was convicted on three state charges out of Rock County Tuesday. He’ll be sentenced on Feb. 28. He was previously sentenced to serve 14 years on federal charges.

According to our news partners at WMTV, police are searching for two people in connection with the Armageddon Supplies theft.

Seven guns were stolen.

Sheriff’s officials told WMTV one person broke in a side window, and the suspects then shattered a glass case and stole the guns.

There were two burglaries early Wednesday, Jan. 31 at gun shops in the Village of Oregon in Dane County, and in Janesville.

The first happened around midnight at CTR Firearms LLC near Milton Ave. and Humes Rd. in Janesville. Officials said on Facebook a store alarm went off, but nothing of value was taken from the store. Employees were there within minutes, and Janesville police also responded. Officials said CTR Firearms is “the only gun store to not have any firearms stolen as of right now.”

Village of Oregon police were on scene at Max Creek Outdoors Wednesday morning — where 17 firearms were taken, along with a silencer and an undisclosed amount of cash. It’s not believed any ammunition was taken. The ATF is involved in this investigation.