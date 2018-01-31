× County Board to vote on resolution that offers options to avoid 9 MCTS bus route cuts

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board will vote Thursday, Feb. 1 on a resolution that offers options to avoid bus route cuts.

Nine routes are slated to be cut due to cuts in the county’s 2018 budget. The nine routes in jeopardy are all considered low performing. They include:

42U

50

85

87

88

89

219

223

276

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele unveiled a plan to preserve the routes after the county’s budget office identified a projected surplus of nearly a half-million dollars. That’s due to higher than anticipated revenue from the vehicle registration fee.

MCTS was told to use the projected surplus to fund the routes for the remainder of 2018.

