‘Glee’ cast and crew remember Mark Salling

The “Glee” family collectively mourned the passing of star Mark Salling.

The actor, best known for his role as Noah “Puck” Puckerman, was found dead Tuesday.

He was 35.

Salling’s death came as he was awaiting a March 7 sentencing after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Some members of the hit series that made Salling a star took time to remember him.

Costar Matthew Morrison played teacher Will Schuester on the show.

He shared a photo of him with Salling and their former castmate Cory Monteith, who died in 2013 from a mixture of heroin and alcohol.

“Glee” producer Tim Davis tweeted, “Let me be clear. Having compassion for #MarkSalling in no way minimizes his crimes, nor does it minimize the pain and devastation of the victims of those crimes.”

“I’m just saying stop adding to his family’s pain,” Davis said. “This was their son. If you’re without sin, feel free to cast stones.

Actress Jane Lynch who played coach Sue Sylvester retweeted Davis’s tweet.

She told TMZ Salling’s death was “sad and very tragic.”

“It’s tragic and I’m brokehearted over it,” she said.

Iqbal Theba played Principal Figgins on the show also shared his grief.

“His death is painful for me,” he wrote. “Some of u might know him for only his flaws but I also knew him as someone who was great to work with & was kind to my kids. I truly wish he’d fought his demons & atoned himself & came out a winner. May we all find solace in some of his gentler memories.”