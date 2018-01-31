Man charged in rape of woman with sex toys accused of trying to blackmail divorce attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Michael Birk was arrested and charged with breaking into a south side home and sexually assaulting a woman with sex toys in June 2017. Now, he's in trouble again.

The latest incident involving Birk, 42, occurred inside the Milwaukee County Jail. According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 12, Birk tried to blackmail his divorce attorney. He was charged with with threats to injure/accuse of crime, and possession with intent -- counterfeit narcotics.

Prosecutors say after a meeting, Birk placed a baggie filled with an unknown substance in his attorney's hand. He then told the attorney to buy a cellphone and charge card and smuggle it back inside for him.

Birk allegedly said not to tell anyone and there would be a $10,000 reward.

According to the complaint, Birk said the bag -- now covered with the attorney's DNA -- was filled with heroin and if he walked out with it he would be disbarred. The attorney didn't fall for it, telling his supervisors at the firm who then told authorities.

In the sex assault case, Birk on Jan. 30 pleaded guilty to a charge of first degree sexual assault, use of a dangerous weapon. Five other charges were dismissed.

While in jail, prosecutors say an inmate told authorities Birk, "approached him and offered to pay $10,000 to have (the victim) killed."

He was charged with conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide and pleaded guilty on Jan. 30.

He'll be sentenced in those two cases on March 22.

Back to Birk's latest incident -- authorities later found the alleged bag of heroin inside Birk's jail cell. A detective said it is believed to have been soap.

The charges in this latest case have been dismissed -- but will be read into the court record during sentencing for the other crimes in March.

FOX6 News reached out to Birk's defense attorney by phone and email for comment. We have not received a response.