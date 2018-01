× Police: Man, 32, shot and wounded near 38th and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a man, 32, was shot and wounded early Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 31 near 38th and Fairmount.

It happened around 11 a.m.

Police said the circumstances surrounding this shooting are still being determined.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

MPD is seeking a motive and suspect(s).