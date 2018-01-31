President Trump’s SOTU proposals: Will he find support to make it all happen?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- President Donald Trump's State of the Union address included some ambitious proposals. The question now is will he find support to make it all happen?

Two of the president's biggest proposals are for a massive infrastructure spending plan and a plan for immigration reform, which has long eluded Congress.

Republican strategist Brian Fraley praised President Trump's State of the Union address.

"For Donald Trump, it's as close to a home run as he's ever going to get," Fraley said.

When it comes to the president's $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan, Fraley said it will make demands that states and local governments will have a hard time meeting.

"It is not an 80-20 match from the Feds. It is 80-20 the other way -- and the state is, right now, not in a position to have those funds available to advance this," Fraley said.

In Wisconsin, transportation has been a big sticking point in the last two budget cycles. On Wednesday, Jan. 31, Governor Scott Walker said he is optimistic about the plan while repeating a familiar line.

"As I've said in the past, I'm willing to look at other ways we can bring in other revenues in as long as the overall burden on taxpayers of the state goes down," Walker said.

As for immigration, the president's plan allows for 1.8 million illegal immigrants to become citizens in exchange for increased border security funding, an end to the visa lottery and making only spouses and minor children eligible for the family reunification program -- also referred to as chain migration.

"We've got to get past this polarization and noise and start remembering who we're working for," said Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D - Wisconsin).

Senator Baldwin said she is hopeful Congress can reach an immigration deal.

UW-Milwaukee Professor Mordecai Lee is less optimistic.

"People on the right will say, 'well, we didn't like that part.' People on the left will say, 'we didn't like that part.' And President Trump will say, 'OK, you don't want it, you don't have to pass it," Lee said.

The government is currently funded through Feb. 8. If there is no deal on immigration by then, it could set the stage for another showdown over a possible shutdown.

