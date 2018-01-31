Recognize them? Police seek 5 suspects accused of stealing $500+ worth of items from Walmart

BURLINGTON — Police in Burlington are looking for five suspects who walked out of the Walmart store on Milwaukee Ave. in Burlington on Jan. 23 without paying for more than $500 worth of merchandise.

It happened around 6 p.m.

According to police, three black females and two black males entered the store and took 61 cans of baby formula, three chokers, three “Heather” tees, four weekend bags and candy — items valued at more than $500.

The females were at the same store on Jan. 4 and attempted to steal formula, but police said they realized a loss prevention officer was watching them, and they “dropped” the items and left the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.