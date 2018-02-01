× Apply now! ‘Earn & Learn Summer Youth Internship Program’ pays $8.25/hour

MILWAUKEE — Applications for Milwaukee’s Earn & Learn Summer Youth Internship Program are now available online at milwaukee.gov/SYIP and are due by March 23.

A news release from the city indicates the Earn & Learn Summer Youth Internship Program places youth in an internship within city government for the summer, providing job training, professional skills, and income. The program lasts for eight weeks, beginning June 11 and ending August 3. Interns will work 20 hours per week and participate in “Friday Education Days,” while earning $8.25 per hour.

To be eligible for the Earn & Learn Summer Youth Internship Program, applicants must be between 16 and 19 years old and be a resident of a Community Development Block Grant area. Priority will be given to high school juniors and seniors and applicants with good school attendance.

Youth ages 14 to 15 are eligible for a Community Work Experience position with Employ Milwaukee. For more information, visit milwaukee.gov/EarnandLearn/jobs. To learn more about the Earn & Learn Summer Youth Internship Program, call 414-286- 6076.