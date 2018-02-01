Baby girl suffers seizure after ingesting crack cocaine that fell from her dad’s pocket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A child and crack cocaine -- it's a toxic combination that left two Milwaukee parents behind bars. An 11-month-old child happened to get a bag of cocaine inside a Milwaukee residence near 35th and Highland Boulevard.

Dartavius Spencer and Andrea Rogers, the girl's parents, were charged shortly after the October incident, with child neglect.

A search warrant revealed the father admitted the bag had "fallen out of his pocket" and he saw his young daughter chewing on it.

Spencer told police, he told Rogers -- the baby's mother -- and they agreed to wait and "see how she reacted." The girl did react with a seizure inside their home and was taken away in an ambulance.

The child was transported to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin where she was treated for ingesting a high concentration of cocaine. When Spencer got to the hospital, police say he failed to tell them the baby had ingested the drugs.

When police interviewed the mother, Rogers admitted to deleting texts from Spencer because she though it would, "make things look more suspicious."

Court documents suggest authorities believe both parents were aware the baby ingested cocaine, as well as how and when it occurred.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney filed an affidavit to search both of the parents phones. Both of these cases are ongoing in Milwaukee County court. Their next court dates are next week.