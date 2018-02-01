IBEW Local 494 members, retirees targeted by scam calls offering enhanced benefits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Scammers are targeting IBEW Local 494, and they're using the phone to try and get inside people's homes.

Union members started getting phone calls about it last week. The person on the other end of the call claims to be with the union offering them enhanced benefits. But instead, it's a scammer.

"Everybody can be taken in by this," said Dean Warsh, IBEW Local 494.

For the past couple of weeks, members of the IBEW Local 494 -- electrical worker's union -- have been getting unwanted, suspicious calls from scammers. They're pretending to be part of the union and are even spoofing the number on caller ID.

"I don't know how they're getting the members' names, phone numbers, their spouses names, where they're working -- I don't know," said Warsh.

When the scammers call union members, they ask about benefits and offer to come directly to their home.

"They say they'll be in the area in the near future and they'll like to stop by and talk to them," said Warsh.

Warsh fears the scammers are using a phone call to get inside people's houses for other things. He says it's a red flag.

"We're not going to be calling them over the phone asking them for information or asking to come over to their house," said Warsh.

So far, no one has fallen victim and members have been reporting what's happening.

"Our members see anything suspicious, they call right away to ask," Warsh said.

They don't want others to become targets. Instead, if they get a call, they hang up.

"We just want everybody to be sure that they're safe and not giving out any information," said Warsh.

Warsh isn't sure how the scammers have member information because he says that information cannot easily be accessed.