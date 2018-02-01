Man convicted of 3rd OWI while on parole for fatal crash in 2003 sentenced to 1 year probation

KENOSHA COUNTY — A man accused of driving his truck into a home in Paddock Lake while on parole for a 2003 fatal crash has been convicted of his third OWI offense — and sentenced to probation.

Jeffrey Hinks, 58, on Thursday, Feb. 1 pleaded guilty to OWI, third offense. He was then sentenced to serve one year probation, with 45 days conditional jail time. Additionally, his license was revoked for 33 months, and he was ordered to utilize an ignition interlock device for 33 months.

In November, Hinks pleaded no contest to a forfeiture in this case: Refusal to take a test for intoxication after arrest. His license was revoked for three years, and he was ordered to utilize an ignition interlock device for three years.

2003 fatal crash

He pleaded no contest to two charges in connection with the 2003 fatal crash: two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicles in connection with the deaths of two elderly women. Prosecutors say he ran a stop sign and hit the car they were in.

In August of 2004, he was ordered to serve 10 years in prison and 20 years extended supervision. Additionally, his license was ordered revoked for five years.

The one year probation ordered in the latest case is to be served consecutively to the sentence in that 2003 fatal crash case — essentially adding on a year to his 20-year extended supervision sentence.

Other trouble in 2003

In April of 2003, he was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and pleaded no contest. In May he pleaded guilty to that charge and a bail jumping charge. He was placed on probation for two years. When the probation was revoked in January of 2004, he was sentenced to serve six months in the Kenosha County Jail with credit for 98 days in the disorderly conduct case, and nine months in jail in the misdemeanor bail jumping case — to be served consecutively — for a total of 15 months in jail.

2017 Paddock Lake incident

The 2017 Paddock Lake incident happened on Oct. 15.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a home in the Village of Salem Lakes around 6:30 p.m. on “for a report of a car that struck a house.” When the deputy arrived on the scene, she saw “a truck had hit the residences and caused significant damage.”

The complaint indicates Hinks “was lying face down across the floorboards with his feet hanging out of the driver’s side door.” The deputy said Hinks’ “back and head were covered in shattered glass and that both airbags in the truck had been deployed.”

When the deputy questioned Hinks, he told her that he had been at home watching the Packers game. He “admitted that he had consumed ‘a couple of beers,’ and then ate dinner at home.” Hinks stated ‘he had been driving the truck and that he was alone,” but could not tell the deputy where he had been going when he left home. When asked how he crashed the vehicle, “the defendant reported, ‘I don’t know, I blacked out and don’t remember anything.'”

Hinks agreed to take a preliminary breath test — the result was .12 — more than the legal limit of .08.