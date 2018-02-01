Man pleads guilty to amended charge in shooting death of London Street, killed over cellphone bill

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man charged in connection with the shooting death of London Street near 26th and Brown on June 15, 2016 has reached a plea deal in the case against him. Prosecutors say Warrior killed Street over a cellphone bill.

Edward Warrior, 25, on Thursday, Feb. 1 pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second degree intentional homicide while armed. He was remanded into custody and sentencing was set for April 12.

According to a criminal complaint, police, shortly before 7 on June 15, 2016 responded to the area near 26th and Brown — were Street was located lying in a gangway. Street was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the life-saving efforts of first responders. An autopsy determined Street had suffered seven gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Five spent 9mm bullet casings were located near Street’s body, along with a deformed bullet which appeared to be coated in blood.

Investigators spoke with a witness, who indicated he had known Street for his entire life. According to this witness, the day before the shooting, Street had mentioned that he was involved in a dispute with someone over a $90 debt having to do with a cellphone.

On June 15, the witness stated that he observed Street in a verbal altercation with two men in a side yard near 26th and Brown. One of those men was armed with a pistol, according to this witness, and the witness saw this man punch Street in the head. Then, the witness said he saw the man shoot Street. The witness stated that he heard a total of six gunshots in short succession. The witness ran over to the scene and saw Street on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A second witness told investigators both of the two men involved in the verbal altercation with Street were armed. This witness said the shooting happened after Street grabbed the barrel of one of the guns. The other man then shot Street five times while he was on the ground, according to the complaint. Investigators were able to run the license plate on a vehicle found parked near the scene to determine who it was registered to. It was found to belong to one of two brothers.

A secondary crime scene was found some distance from the area near 26th and Brown.

According to the complaint, an abandoned vehicle was located near 20th and Brown. An investigation revealed that vehicle had been driven eastbound on Brown, and had attempted to turn north onto 20th St. when it broke through a fence and collided with a school building before somehow getting back onto the street — coming to a stop on the east side of N. 20th St.

Police also ran the license plate from that vehicle to determine who it was registered to.

Police spoke with the owner of that vehicle, who stated that she lives with Edward Warrior in an apartment on N. Hubbard St. in Milwaukee. She indicated that she has seen Warrior with a handgun — stating that Warrior told her he needed a gun because the neighborhood was dangerous.

This woman told investigators she received a telephone call from Warrior shortly before 7 p.m. on the night the shooting happened, and he sounded like he was out of breath and angry. He instructed the woman to report the vehicle that would eventually crash on 20th St. as stolen.

The woman stated that later on June 15, Warrior and another man (one of two brothers whose vehicle was located at the scene of the shooting) came into the apartment on Hubbard St. — leaving in a Chevy vehicle belonging to the woman.

The woman told investigators she later received another telephone call from Warrior, and he told her that he loved her, that he was sorry for everything, and that something had happened to Street.

The woman’s Chevy vehicle, taken by Warrior and one of the brothers on the date of the shooting was later found abandoned behind an apartment building near 63rd and Lawn in Milwaukee.

The criminal complaint makes reference to a 2011 conviction for Warrior of armed robbery with threat of force. Because he is a convicted felon, he is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Prosecutors say London Street pulled the trigger at a gas station near 8th and Atkinson on Dec. 28, 2015 — killing Clifford Morgan, 43. Morgan was assisting a stranded motorist during the winter storm that dumped a total of nine inches of snow in Milwaukee. He obviously could not be charged for that crime because he was killed in June of 2016.