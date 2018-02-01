Man plows car through storefront to steal 12-packs of beer

MENASHA — A man plowed his vehicle into a convenience store in Menasha — and it appears he only wanted to steal beer.

The incident happened shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, January 28th.

According to the Menasha Police Department, video surveillance shows the man using a car to smash the entrance doors at JS Foods located on Plant Road, just off Manitowoc Road. He got away with two 12-packs of Bud Light.

The suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing dark pants and a light colored hoodie with a black and white design or character on the upper left chest.

If you have any information on this suspect, you’re asked to contact the Menasha Police Department at 920-967-3500.

According to WLUK, the damage to the building is estimated to be thousands of dollars.