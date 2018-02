MANITOWOC — A Manitowoc police K9 named “Major” helped track down drugs during a traffic stop.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the traffic stop was made on I-43 on Friday, January 26th.

Police say with help from Major, they confiscated over 900 grams of marijuana “budder” — which is marijuana infused butter, 304 grams of marijuana cookies, and 24.7 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Good job, Major!