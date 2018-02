Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Board passed a resolution to keep the Schulz Aquatic Center from shutting down. The board approved a plan Thursday night, February 1st, with a 16 to 1 vote.

Funding has been drying up after controversial budget cuts. The plan is to make up that funding by cutting nonessential travel for the year.

This comes after an outcry from families, calling on local leaders not to pull the plug on the pool.

It now goes to the county executive for his signature.