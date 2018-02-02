Winter weather advisory for northern part of FOX6 viewing area from noon Saturday – noon Sunday

Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon out 6-8 weeks, suffered quadricep tendon injury

Posted 3:28 pm, February 2, 2018, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena on January 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks after suffering a left quadricep tendon injury during the second quarter of Thursday night’s game at Minnesota.

On Friday, Feb. 2, Bucks officials say Brogdon underwent an MRI and subsequent examination by the team physician. The exam revealed a partially torn left quadricep tendon.

This season, Brogdon, 25, has played in 46 games (20 starts) and averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.5 minutes. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, Brogdon joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969-70) as the only players in team history to win the award. He is the first player not drafted in the first round to win Rookie of the Year since 1966.