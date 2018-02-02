× Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon out 6-8 weeks, suffered quadricep tendon injury

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks after suffering a left quadricep tendon injury during the second quarter of Thursday night’s game at Minnesota.

On Friday, Feb. 2, Bucks officials say Brogdon underwent an MRI and subsequent examination by the team physician. The exam revealed a partially torn left quadricep tendon.

This season, Brogdon, 25, has played in 46 games (20 starts) and averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.5 minutes. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, Brogdon joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969-70) as the only players in team history to win the award. He is the first player not drafted in the first round to win Rookie of the Year since 1966.