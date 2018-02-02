“Employees out in force:” DPW crews plan for another snowstorm in SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials are preparing for the area’s next snowfall that’s expected to roll through southeast Wisconsin this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the following counties within the FOX6 viewing area: Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. The advisory will be in effect from noon Saturday, Feb. 3 until noon Sunday, Feb. 4.

According to the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), 119 salt trucks will be out around the clock during the snowfall.

Laura Daniels with the DPW, says winter parking regulations will apply over the weekend: Saturday, Feb. 3, parking is only allowed on the odd side of the street — and Sunday, Feb. 4, drivers can only park on the even side of the street.

Daniels say it’s important that drivers pay attention to posted parking sides for instruction on winter parking, otherwise they could face a $40 citation.

In order to help the DPW crews complete their job, it’s important for drivers to give plows extra time and space when on the roadways.

“You have our dedicated commitment that they[roads] will be clear and passable,” Daniels said.

According to Daniels, if necessary, garbage trucks will be equipped with front blades in an extra effort to help with the snow cleanup.