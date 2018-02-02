Ezzard Diggins wanted by U.S. Marshals after violating his parole; “The warrant never goes away”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- He was convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. But while out on supervised release, 28-year-old Ezzard Diggins violated his parole and stopped checking in with authorities. U.S. Marshals say it was at a time when it seemed he was turning his life around.

“We see this a lot with people who are trying to get their life together,” the agent on his case said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in September of last year. His criminal history is lengthy and ranges from narcotics, burglary and vehicle theft offenses. He's been arrested a total of 19 times.

Diggins is known to frequent a neighborhood on Milwaukee’s northwest side near 68th and Glendale. He's also known to be seen near 12th and Atkinson.

Diggins is described as being 5'11" tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has the phrase “problem child” tattooed on his right and left forearm.

Authorities say if you know of his whereabouts that you not approach him because he's also known for carrying guns

“I would assume that this moment is very stressful for him as he is probably bouncing around from house to house,” the agent on his case explained. “He's got to take care of it. The warrant never goes away it stays in the system forever until he takes care of it. It would be easier for him to take care of it move on with his life.”

If you have information that could help U.S. Marshals track Diggins down, you're encouraged to contact the tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.