Groups host baby shower for 40+ military moms-to-be

Scottsdale, Arizona — About 40 military moms-to-be now have everything they need to welcome home their babies.

Birdies for the Brave and Operation Shower hosted their 100th surprise baby shower at Patriots’ Outpost on the 18th hole at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

All of the moms are either active duty or the spouses of deployed or active duty service members based here in the Valley.

The moms were surprised with a signature “Shower Box” full of donated gifts for mom and baby.

LeAnn Morrissey founded Operation Shower 10 years ago hoping to thank military service members by honoring their growing families.

“We wanted some way to recognize the moms who go through that because there’s [sic] so many across the country and that’s inspired me and just continual support from people across the country who recognize the need to support these families,” said Morrissey.

PGA Tour player Phil Mickelson and his wife, Amy, created Birdies for the Brave to support troops injured in combat.