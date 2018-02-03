× Admirals can’t catch Moose; final score 5-1

MILWAUKEE — Emil Petterson scored the Admirals lone goal as the dropped their sixth straight game in a 5-1 decision to the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

During their losing skid four of the six losses have come on home ice. Nic Petan put the Moose up with his 12th goal of the season via a breakaway 11:27 into the game.

Petterson would tie the score for the Admirals when he finished a 3-on-1 early in the second frame. Freddy Gaudreau corralled a loose puck in the neutral zone and he skate into the Manitoba zone and passed to Petterson, who held the puck long enough to freeze Moose goalie Eric Comrie before releasing a snapper high-glove side for his 16th goal of the campaign.

Unfortunately for the Admirals it was all downhill from there. The Moose scored the next four goals, including tallies with less than two minutes to play in the second and just one minute into the third.

Milwaukee will look to right their ship on Tuesday night when they play host to the Moose again at Panther Arena.

