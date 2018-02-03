Rollover accident involving semi closes lanes of I-41/45 NB at Burleigh

WAUWATOSA — Lanes are all clear on I-41/45 at Burliegh following semi rollover accident Saturday afternoon, February 3rd.

#MilwaukeeCounty, Two left NB lanes on I-41/US 45 at Burleigh St are closed due to a traffic incident. #Planahead to avoid the delays and use alt route. pic.twitter.com/YeSsNmZaeg — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) February 3, 2018

The accident happened around 11:00 a.m.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the truck was carrying 44,000 pounds of paper rolls. The truck was going too fast, lost control and struck a median and light pole. The truck was heading northbound but pushed the light pole into the southbound lanes.

Authorities say very minor injuries are reported.

Even though the scene is clear, they’re waiting for crews to come and salt the area before reopening.