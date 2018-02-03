Don’t let snow stop you from exploring the city: Visit Milwaukee shares a few upcoming events

MILWAUKEE -- It may still be cold outside...but there's plenty of reasons to get out and enjoy the city. Claire Koenig from Visit Milwaukee takes a look at all there is do to this month.
- Boutique Blowout at Atwater Elementary
- Shop local Saturday morning and afternoon at the Boutique Blowout at Atwater Elementary. Over 15 local retailers will offer clothing, accessories, home goods and more and the $5 admission fee goes to a good cause.
- Urban Candlelight Hike at Three Bridges Park
- 400 candles will a pathway along the Hank Aaron Trail for hikers and snowshoers who want to partake in a trek after dark starting at 5:30 Saturday evening. Warm up at the after party at Third Space Brewing on St. Paul!
- Mitten Fest
- All day Saturday Bay View will be a rockin' place thanks to the local bands playing Mitten Fest. Plus the old fashioneds and craft beer will flowing and will surely warm you up.
- Fire on Ice Black Cat Alley
- In one of the many ways we celebrate the winter, you`ll want to head to Black Cat Alley on Milwaukee`s East Side for a very special live performance on Saturday from noon to 3pm. Two local artists will paint images of fire on a large slab of ice.
- Romancing the Stars
- Next week on Feb. 10 and again on Valentine's day, you and your sweetheart will want to head to the Milwaukee Public Museum for a special show in the Planetarium all about stars and constellations. To top it off, each couple gets a rose and a box of chocolates!