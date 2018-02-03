“It’s really not bad:” Folks embrace fresh snowfall blanketing Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- Snowy weather has made its way back into our area -- and people are embracing the winter wonderland.

"Oh yes, the grandkids and I are enjoying the snow while we have it. We go sledding. And they just started ice skating this year," said Alan Victor, lives in Port Washington.

Port Washington residents woke up Saturday morning, to a light dusting.

"I cleared off what came in in intervals with snow so that I'm not shoveling six inches but two to three inches every couple hours," Victor said. "Very light covering, dusting this morning. We were out, the roads were clear. People were driving normal. But I think with the weather coming in later this afternoon and the Super Bowl tomorrow, the stores were crowded as heck."

Just as predicted, the second round of snow started falling around 5 p.m. The Ozaukee County Highway Department deployed all of its 27 salt trucks to clear off the main roads. And Ozaukee County sheriff's deputies responded to several weather-related reports. So far, all have been minor incidents.

"It's really not bad. They're not slippery at all yet. So that's a plus," said Valerie Peters, lives in Port Washington.

The fresh powder isn't stopping Valerie Peters and her son, Gabriel, from going out this weekend.

"I love the snow," said Gabriel.

They're embracing the winter activities before it all melts away again.

"It's really fun to play in, we like to make snowmen, and we like to see the dogs bury their faces in snow," Gabriel said.

Several plows will remain out overnight in the county to make sure the state roads are clear.