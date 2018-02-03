Green Bay Packers guard Jerry Kramer voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After his 11th time on the ballot, former Green Bay Packers guard Jerry Kramer, has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The announcement was made on Saturday, February 3rd.

Kramer was part of the legendary Vince Lombardi teams who won five NFL championships including two Super Bowls.

Jerry Kramer introduced by Brett Favre as a member of the #PFHOF18 class! 📺: @nbc#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/WzbtbovTmL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 4, 2018

He was an all pro five times and was part of the NFL's 50th Anniversary Team, and was the only player on that team not to be in the Hall of Fame. That has now changed.

Kramer is the 25th member of the Packers to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Congratulations Jerry!