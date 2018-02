Congratulations is in order for JJ Watt. The former Wisconsin Badgers and Pewaukee native has been named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Houston Texas JJ Watt was in Minneapolis for the announcement on Saturday, February 3rd.

Watt landed in the finalist pool for the award which recognizes players efforts off the field and in their communities.

As you may remember, Watt made a goal to raise $200,000 for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Turns out, his organization raised $37 million.