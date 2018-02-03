Winter weather advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin starting at noon for most of the area

John Mellencamp takes a knee for Black Lives Matter

Posted 4:45 pm, February 3, 2018

ST PAUL, MN - JULY 17: John Mellencamp performs at the 2016 Starkey Hearing Foundation 'So the World May Hear' awards gala at the St Paul RiverCentre on July 17, 2016 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation)

NEW YORK — Just days before the Super Bowl, John Mellencamp sank to his knees in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after performing a political ballad on the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The singer-songwriter sang the violin-and-piano dirge “Easy Target,” with the lyrics “In the street and the gutters/ The cotton fields in this land/ Here’s an easy target.” At the end, he knelt and lifted his right fist into the air.

The song comes from Mellencamp’s album “Sad Clowns & Hillbillies,” which came out late last year.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the kneeling movement at the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police mistreatment of black males. The protests prompted President Donald Trump to say players should be fired for not standing during the anthem.

“Taking the knee started purely and simply as a protest of racial and social injustice,” Mellencamp told The Associated Press. “Sadly it was politicized by the current administration. The song is simple and the protest is pure.”