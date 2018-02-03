Local nonprofit saves 30 displaced dogs after Hurricane Harvey: “Our biggest group yet”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- What started as a mission to save hundreds of displaced animals after Hurricane Harvey has turned into a whirlwind rescue mission for a local nonprofit. Rescue Gang -- a local organization -- is now targeting Texas and shares how you can help countless dogs.

Soft whimpers. Still adjusting from leaving cramped quarters.

"They are obviously terrified they were in a shelter with 100's of dogs then they were put into a van for a day and driven up here," Executive Director of Rescue Gang Ryan Olson said.

The animals made the trek to Milwaukee for a better life.

"We went down there for Hurricane Harvey. That's why we started going to Texas in the first place. Then we realized how worse it is down there so we kept going," Olson said.

Olson has been running Rescue Gang for about three years.

"We've saved about 380 animals so far," Olson said.

Making trips out of state to over crowded shelters every six to eight weeks.

"This time we got 30, our biggest group yet," Olson said.

These adorable K-9's get the full treatment from head to paw.

"We really want to make sure they are ready for their forever homes," Olson said.

From soothing creature comforts to essential care -- the volunteers make sure these pooches are healthy.

"We microchip them we do vaccinations. Provide any medical care needed we bathe them do heart work preventative screen them for intestinal parasites," Olson said. "Then we get them into foster homes where we keep them for 14 days before we start finding them forever homes."

A lot of work, but it's a labor of love for both the caregivers and these furry faces who now have a new leash on life.

"It's a great feeling," Olson said. "It's fun and rewarding knowing we are actually doing some good in the world."