Racine County officials help find lost, elderly hiker in Honey Creek Wildlife Area

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County sheriff’s deputies helped find an elderly hiker who had gone missing in the Honey Creek Wildlife Area, off Highway W in the Village of Rochester, on Saturday, February 3rd.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the hiker set off on his route around noon. A concerned citizen contacted officials shortly after 5:15 p.m., after learning the elderly man did not return his vehicle. The caller said he too had been hiking in the area and was looking for the man but could not find him.

Officials say the temperature in the area was in the low 30s, and snow was starting to fall.

Racine County authorities attempted to “loud hail” the hiker but were unsuccessful. Racine County Sheriff’s K-9 unit, DNR wardens and Rochester Fire and Rescue were called in to help in the search.

After about 30 minutes of searching, the hiker was found. He was brought to safety and although hungry and thirsty, he was in good health.