“Where art meets winter:” Lake Geneva hosts annual Winterfest

LAKE GENEVA -- Lake Geneva is proving it's not just a summer destination. With 20 events over nine days -- they're throwing a big celebration for winter at Winterfest.

About Winterfest (website)

Winterfest is home to the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition , (January 31-February 4) where fifteen teams of the most talented snow sculptors and artists from around the country gather to compete for a national title. The entire competition is open to the public, so Winterfest attendees can actually watch the artists at work!

Every winter, Lake Geneva hosts Winterfest, a nine-day festival that celebrates art, winter, family, and fun.

The festival doesn’t stop there – Winterfest is also home to a Human Dog Sled Race, The Abominable Snow Race, magic shows, helicopter rides, a chili cook-off, and incredible deals at local hotels and restaurants. There is something for everyone in Lake Geneva!

