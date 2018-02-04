‘We’re not done yet!’ Families work to clean up after weekend snowstorm, with more on the way ❄️

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER -- A winter storm dropped several inches of fresh snow across SE Wisconsin Saturday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 4, and there were several crashes as a result of the slick, snow-covered roads. Some said it took hours for crews to clear side streets where they live.

It was slow going on I-94 EB at Drexel Ave. Sunday after a semi jackknifed and spun out onto the shoulder, closing the two right lanes.

Two semis skidded at I-43 and Green Tree, closing the left lane for nearly two hours.

Many families, like the Vangs near 51st and Calumet in Milwaukee slept in on Super Bowl Sunday, as plows made their second or even third pass through the neighborhood.

City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews worked in 12-hour shifts, and by the afternoon, 287 plows remained on the roads. Yang Vang didn't have quite that much manpower working on his driveway, but he did have his seven kids pitching in.

"My kids are very happy to come out here to help me shovel the snow," Yang said.

In Brown Deer, Kyle Matz said Sunday afternoon he hadn't seen a plow since the snow was still falling, and there was a bit of a mess to deal with.

"This has been the worst so far. The side roads were slippery, you know?" Matz said.

In a report published Friday, Feb. 2, the Village of Brown Deer had 500 tons of salt at their depot, with 240 still on reserve. In January, village officials prepared for more winter storms, with a 4,400 gallon delivery of calcium chloride to keep streets free of ice.

In Delafield Sunday, a semi jackknifed across all lanes of I-94 WB at Elmhurst. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said there were no injuries, but it caused major backups for nearly an hour.

And there's more snow in the forecast! A wind chill advisory takes effect for northern counties Sunday night; a winter weather advisory for the southern counties.

"Oh, we are not done yet! No! The worst is yet to come," Yang said.

