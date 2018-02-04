‘Attempted murder:’ San Francisco burglary suspect runs over undercover officer, accomplice

SAN FRANCISCO, California — A confrontation between undercover police officers and burglary suspects quickly turned violent in Northern California.

Surveillance footage captured the scene in Alamo Square Park, where two burglary suspects attempted to break into an SUV. After smashing their way in, undercover officers moved in to make arrests, according to ABC-affiliate KFSN.

During the confrontation, one of the suspects is tackled to the ground by an officer. While they were on the ground another suspect in a getaway vehicle put the car into reverse, striking the officer and suspect on the ground.

The suspect then drove forward, hitting the two again, video shows.

The officer struck was treated and released from a local hospital. The suspect was still being treated, KFSN reported.

All three suspects, identified as 25-year-old Devonta Lofton, 23-year-old Adrian Landers, and 19-year-old Jamon Butler, were arrested. They face felony charges for attempted homicide, according to KFSN.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association issued a statement following the incident, saying policies enacted by SFPD regarding use of force put the officer’s life at risk. The statement read in part: