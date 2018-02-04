Fresh snowfall leads to multiple crashes, at least 2 jackknifed semis

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Fresh snowfall Saturday, Feb. 3 into Sunday, Feb. 4 made for some tough driving conditions Sunday morning and afternoon.

On I-94 westbound near Elmhurst in Waukesha County around 11 a.m. Sunday, a semi jackknifed across all lanes of traffic, causing major backups.

Lanes were closed for about an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Another crash involving a semi led to lane closures on I-94 EB near Drexel Ave. Sunday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m., and it appeared that a semi slid off the road, and the two right lanes had to be closed.

Lanes were reopened within about an hour.

The left lane of I-43 near Green Tree was closed for nearly two hours Sunday after a crash there.

It happened around 7 a.m., and it appeared that two semis were involved.