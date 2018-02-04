× 2 killed, 2 injured in crash in Fond du Lac County blamed on speed, road conditions

TOWN OF ALTO — Two men died and two people were injured in a crash blamed on excess speed and poor road conditions in Fond du Lac County.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Highway 49 just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 in the Town of Alto.

A southbound vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle. Both men in the southbound vehicle died at the scene. They’ve been identified as Daniel Emmer, 56, who was driving, and his passenger, Brian Emmer Jr., 27.

The 43-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle and her passenger, a 14-year-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said high speeds in poor driving conditions caused the vehicle to lose control.