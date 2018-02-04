× Giannis leaves early, but Bucks rout Nets 109-94

NEW YORK — Eric Bledsoe scored 28 points, John Henson had 19 points and 18 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks easily extended their winning streak over the Brooklyn Nets to 10 games with a 109-94 victory Sunday.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left with an apparent right ankle injury in the fourth quarter, but by then Milwaukee was in control of a game it led by as many as 28 points. He finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Khris Middleton also had 16 points for the Bucks, who improved to 6-1 since firing Jason Kidd and moved a season-best six games over .500 at 29-23.

DeMarre Carroll and Caris LeVert each scored 15 for the Nets, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

The Bucks scored six straight points in the first 81 seconds to prompt a Nets timeout, pushed the lead into double digits later in the first quarter and led 36-22 at the end of the period.

The lead ballooned to 60-35 on Bledsoe’s layup and Milwaukee led 62-41 at the break. The Bucks opened the second half with seven straight points as the lead peaked at 69-41 on Antetokounmpo’s dunk.

With their length and athleticism, the Bucks looked like high schoolers playing against middle schoolers. Antetokounmpo blocked Jarrett Allen to trigger a fast break in the third quarter, which ended with an alley-oop from Middleton to Henson.

The Nets finished the period with a flurry and trailed only 83-72 heading to the fourth. They cut it to seven shortly before Antetokounmpo’s injury, but Milwaukee responded with eight straight, including a pair of jumpers by Bledsoe, to push the lead back to 96-81.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Jabari Parker had 11 points in 17 minutes off the bench in his second game since returning from ACL surgery. … Milwaukee opened a four-game road trip and hangs around New York for a couple days before visiting the Knicks on Tuesday. Interim coach Joe Prunty was an assistant to Kidd in Brooklyn during the 2013-14 season

Nets: Allen, who averaged 16 points on 82.6 percent shooting in first three starts, scored 14 on 7-of-11 shooting. … D’Angelo Russell fouled out with nearly 11 minutes to play and finished with three points off the bench.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit New York on Tuesday.

Nets: Host Houston on Tuesday.