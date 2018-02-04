Hundreds try to reclaim Bloody Mary toast title at Milaeger’s, from ‘some place in Florida’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- It was a bloody good time on Super Bowl Sunday in Racine, where hundreds turned out to celebrate the World's Largest Bloody Mary Toast. Almost 2,000 raised their glass at Milaeger's, but it wasn't enough to break the record.

"I mean Florida? It doesn't seem right," Kara Kading, director of events at Milaeger's said.

The friendly competition inspires the Milaeger family to host a toast for the books each winter.

"Some place down in Florida, Madeira Beach, they put on a big festival and they broke our record. It was so heartbreaking -- so we got it back last year," Kading said.

Until that place in Florida beat the faithful Bloody Mary drinkers again in October.

"We need to own this title. We want it back and it means a lot to us," Kading said.

Roughly 2,500 were needed to snag the title back on Super Bowl Sunday, and with their bloodies in hand, nearly 2,000 took part despite the weekend snowstorm.

"It's just so gratifying. We're elated this many people turned out," Kris Reisdorf, Milaeger's owner said.

"This year we said 'we're in. We're all in! It's weather. It's Wisconsin. You can't predict when it's going to happen, so let's just enjoy it," Chris Forsman, participant said.

"This community is all about supporting one another. It's just like family, and I think Racine has a very strong family mentality," Nick Ramsey, participant said.

While Milaeger's fell about 500 short of reclaiming the record, they're submitting for a new one -- Largest Bloody Mary Toast in a Snowstorm!

Super Bowl Sunday 2018 marked Milaeger's third Bloody Mary toast, and it's been such a hit, the family said they plan to continue the tradition each winter.