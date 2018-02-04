Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott parents of a ‘beautiful and healthy’ baby girl, born Feb. 1 👶

LOS ANGELES — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents after she gave birth Thursday, Feb. 1 to a “beautiful and healthy” baby girl, according to Kylie herself, TMZ is reporting.

Kylie made the announcement Sunday, Feb. 4.

She delivered her firstborn at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, TMZ is reporting. It’s the same hospital where sisters Kim and Kourtney delivered their children. Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, was also born there, according to TMZ.

TMZ broke the story in September that Kylie was pregnant with Travis Scott’s child, but she’s kept the pregnancy top secret. She never confirmed, and totally went underground, staying out of the spotlight for the last five months.

TMZ finally got a shot of her a week ago, but even then she was wearing a baggy black sweatshirt.

Kylie addressed the secrecy in a statement, apologizing for keeping her fans in the dark.